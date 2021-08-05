CHAMPAIGN — On Thursday, July 29, 2021, God took Steven Wayne Butler III home into his loving arms.
Steven was born Dec. 1, 2006, in Danville.
He is survived by his father and hero, Steven Wayne Butler Jr.; mother, Lori Hallett; sisters, Shella Hawkins, Helena Lister and Kalea Butler; brother, Gabriel Butler; grandparents, Penny Marriage and Raymond (Linda) Hallett; aunts, April (Michael Vish), Stephanie Jones and Alaina Gouty; uncles, Joe (Connie) White and Justin Butler; and many cousins who loved him very much.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Steven Wayne Butler I; and uncles, Scott Bolton and Bill Hallett.
Steven’s nickname was “Little” Steven. He was an eighth-grade graduate of Circle Academy in Champaign, where he had a very special teacher he loved, Mrs. O. He loved school and learning and wanted to become a chef. He loved animals, especially Husky dogs, and frogs. He loved Christian music and had a deep love for God. His dad was his best friend, and his siblings were his everything. He worked as a lawn-care provider mowing lawns and was loved by all of his neighbors.
A service to celebrate the sweet loving life of Little Steven will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, at The Vineyard Church of Central Illinois, 1500 N. Lincoln Ave., Champaign, IL 61801, at 1 p.m. Celebration of life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign.