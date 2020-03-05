FARMER CITY — Steven D. Crowe, 68, of Gibson City died at 12:40 p.m. Monday (March 2, 2020) at Farmer City Rehab & Health Care.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Blair-Owens Funeral Home (102 E. Dunbar St.) in Mahomet, with the funeral to immediately follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign.
Steve was born on Feb. 28, 1952, in Bloomington, a son of George and Wilma (Unzicker) Crowe. He married Patricia Apland on Aug. 4, 1973, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Paxton.
Survivors include one son, Rob (Erica) Crowe of Mahomet; one daughter, Mandi (Ryne) Simeone of Mahomet; four grandchildren, Hunter and Cameron Crowe and Reghan and Peyton Shelmadine, all of Mahomet; two sisters, Candace Williamson of Saybrook and Cynthia Jameson of Mount Juliet, Tenn.; and nieces and nephews, Jason, Casey, Michelle and Nicole.
Steve was always an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed both fishing and hunting pheasants. Steve also enjoyed boating and vacationing on Kentucky Lake. The St. Louis Cardinals were also important to him, as was coaching his children's softball/baseball teams.
His hobbies included woodworking, gardening and playing pool. Steve worked as a forklift driver at SuperValu in Champaign, earning retirement in 1995.
Donations can be made to his children to help with funeral expenses.
Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.