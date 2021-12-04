Steven Douglas Dec 4, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DeKALB — Steven Douglas, 70, died at 10:57 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 27, 2021).No services will be held. Olson Funeral Home, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, is handling arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos