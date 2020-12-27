GIFFORD — Steven Dye, 64, of Gifford passed away at 1:56 a.m. on Christmas Day 2020 at OSF Heart of Mary Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Sept. 23, 1956, in Greenville, Miss., a son of Gene and Joyce (Williams) Dye. He married Barb Delaney in June 1989. She survives.
Also surviving are three children, Jeremiah (Linda) Delaney of Rankin, Jeremy (Ashley) Dye of Colorado and Jason (Meggann) Dye of California; a brother, Dwain (Melissa) Dye of Georgia; a sister, Vicki (Jamie) Clements of Mahomet; and four grandchildren, Taylor, Jordan, Mikayla and Ellie.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his favorite Uncle Jerry.
Steven worked for over 20 years at Caradco-JeldWen in Rantoul. He worked the past 12 years as janitor at Gifford Grade School; the children and the staff made a lovely impact on his life.
At home, he loved his wife and spending time with his grandkids. He also spoiled his three cats, even when they were ornery!
Steven was given a gift of life in a kidney transplant several years ago. He returned that blessing in being a donor himself at his passing.
The family will hold a celebration of life at later date. The family entrusted Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, with cremation rites.