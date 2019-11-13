Urbana — Steve Wayne Higgs, 70 of Urbana, passed away at 9 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at University Rehab, Urbana.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview.
Mr. Higgs was born April 18, 1949, in Altamont, a son to Wayne and Nancy Spoor Higgs.
He is survived by two sisters; Jackie O’Leary of San Diego, Calif., and Belinda Barton of St. Louis, Mo. He was preceded in death by three sisters; Connie Jones, Rita Inskeep, and Tamera Barton, his parents, a great-uncle Jerry “Pete” Frye, and his grandmother, Ruby Spoor.
He graduated from St. Joseph-Ogden High School in 1967. After 30 years retired form University of Illinois in the operation and maintenance department. He was a member of the grounds crew. He was a fan of motorcycle and car races, sprints, midgets, and drag cars. He enjoyed traveling around the country with his buddy Craig Stephen. “Nothing was better that a race and a cold beer.”