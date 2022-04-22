MAHOMET — Steven Mark Jacobs, 70, passed away Tuesday (April 19, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born on Jan. 8, 1952, in Baltimore, to George and Mary (Korman) Jacobs. Steve married Jean Husmann on May 8, 2001, in St. Thomas.
Steve is survived by his wife; daughter, Kelsey Jacobs; and brother, Michael (Stefanie) Jacobs.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Steve earned his master's degree in psychology and doctorate in podiatry. He worked as a physician assistant. Steve loved playing the drums, watching Family Guy and lifting weights. He was a great husband and father, and he was the king of one-liners.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet, IL 61853. Graveside committal will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 25, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Champaign.
Memorial donations may be made in Steve's name to the Lymphoma Research Foundation or International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. Please join his family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfunerahome.com.