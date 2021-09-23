BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Steven Louis Jacobs, 60, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 21, 2021) at The Medical Center, Bowling Green, Ky.
He was born Oct. 2, 1960, to Bob and Ann Jacobs, who survive. He was a member and was deeply involved in Broadway United Methodist Church and loved his Lord and savior. He was strong and independent and never backed down from any challenge. He loved participating in track and bowling for the Special Olympics and was a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. Steve retired from the University of Illinois prior to moving to Bowling Green and was employed at Greenview Regional Hospital until he retired in December 2020.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Howard and Ellen Jacobs and Arthur and Evelyn Farmer; stepgrandmother, Lorene Farmer; and several aunts, uncles and two cousins.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Cindy Wernigk (Dan) and Sally Thomas (Doug); aunt, Norma Stevenson; uncle, Loren Farmer; nine nieces and nephews; 11 great-nieces and -nephews; and many cousins.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Broadway United Methodist Church, the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society or the American Diabetes Association.