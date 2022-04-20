Steven M. Rubenacker Apr 20, 2022 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLINTON — Steven M. Rubenacker, 64, of Midland City died at 6:50 p.m. Friday (April 15, 2022) at his family home.No services are planned at this time. Calvert Funeral Home, 201 S. Center St., Clinton, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos