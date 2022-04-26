MAHOMET — Steven Odle passed away peacefully on Thursday (April 21, 2022) after a four-year battle with Alzheimers.
There will be a funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, April 29, at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet, with visitation one hour prior to the service. He will be buried next to his wife at Riverside Cemetery, Mahomet.
Steven was born to Charles and Leota Odle on April 22, 1946.
He is survived by his son, Mike (Lisa) Odle, and daughter, Andrea (Nathan) Leecy, along with his three brothers, Roger, Tom and Charlie, and sister, Becky.
Steven graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a master's degree in education shortly after marrying the love of his life, Janice. After teaching for 10 years at Westville High School, Steven moved his family to Mahomet to help with the family gravel business.
Steven was always involved in his children's activities. He coached his son's Little League team and taught his daughter how to play softball. He never missed a wrestling match, band concert or soccer game. Steve made sure his kids knew they had his support in whatever they were doing. His children were very blessed to have such a strong and loving role model in their lives.
Steve was active with many things in the community, but Boy Scout Troop 103 was something he was a part of for 30-plus years. He helped many young men, including his son, recieve the coveted Eagle Scout. He was dedicated to helping young men learn how to become respectful, honest and loyal in everyday life.
Steven's greatest love though was his wife, Janice. They were married for 51 years after dating in high school and throughout college. Steve and Janice traveled the world together from Disney World to the pyramids in Egypt. They were always together and shared a once-in-a-lifetime love. His family is happy that they have finally been reunited and are together once again.
Steven was a proud, loyal, caring and loving man. He loved his family and friends and made sure they knew it. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Please make a donation in Steven's name to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.