DANVILLE — Steven Michael Rutan, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Monday (Sept. 13, 2021) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Steve was born on July 9, 1954, in Danville. Steve graduated from Danville High School in 1972. At the age of 17, he began working at Marks Radiator Shop and proudly took ownership of the business in 2018. He was an avid car club member of Vintage Rods and a Hog member of the Middle Fork Motorcycle Club. Steve loved working and participating in auctions at Gordyville, Calhoun and Strebeck. Antique furniture auctions with Larry Schlunaker, who was more like a brother to Steve than a friend, were a favorite of his also. Steve loved working those auctions and made many friends that he viewed as family along the way.
He also loved participating in festivals such as the Newport Hill Climb, Covered Bridge Festival and Steamcorner, just to name a few. Steve had a knack for making friends wherever he went and treated all his friends like family. He was extremely hardworking, and he always kept his word. He loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and camping at Kickapoo State Park or one of the many festival sites he happened to be working at. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and cherished the time he spent with his children and grandchildren. He will be missed so much by so many.
Steve is survived by his former wife, Sharon Rutan; son, Vern Michael (Rebecca) Rutan; daughter-in-law, Dawn (DJ Rice) Rutan; sister, Susan Strawser; and grandchildren, Tristan, Harley, Hunter and Hannah, and bonus grandchildren, Tye and Teegan Rice. Steve is also survived by his girlfriend, Arlene Glass.
Steve was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Michael Rutan; mother, Dorothy Whelchel; father, Vern Rutan; and brothers, John and Kenny Rutan.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home. We will meet at Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, and a funeral procession will follow to Sunset Memorial Park. To honor Steve, we ask anyone who has a classic car or motorcycle to drive or ride it up to the memorial park with us. It was something very important to Steve and would mean the world to his family. IDPH and CDC guidelines regarding mask usage and social distancing will be enforced while indoors.
Memories and messages for the family may be left on our website at krugercoanpape.com, or on the Kruger Coan Pape Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a trust for Steve’s grandchildren’s education. These donations can be sent to or left at the funeral home for the family.