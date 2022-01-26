TOLONO — Steven Ross Shepherd, 70, of Tolono passed away at 11:44 a.m. Monday (Jan. 24, 2022) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.
Steven was born on May 20, 1951, in Urbana, the son of Ross and Marion L. (Warren) Shepherd Jr.
He is survived by his brother, Robert (Marlene) Shepherd of Tolono; sister, Shirley Jean (Glen) Davis of Ft. Myers, Fla.; one nephew; seven nieces; and his best friend, Mark Long of Paxton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Cheryl Ann Shepherd.
Steven worked at Jumer’s Castle Lodge in Urbana and later for DCFS in Champaign. He enjoyed bowling, camping and going to the races. Steven also enjoyed going to Menard’s, spending time with his family and traveling to Florida. He was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
A celebration of Steven’s life will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at Tolono Town Hall, 111 E. Holden St., Tolono, IL 61880, with the Rev. Hank Stanford officiating.
Memorials may be made in Steven’s name to Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.
According to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded by Illiana Cremation Society. Condolences may be shared with the family on his everlasting memorial page at illianacremationsociety.com.