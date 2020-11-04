CHAMPAIGN — Steven (Steve) Lynn Ward, 66, of Champaign passed away early Saturday morning (Oct. 31, 2020) at home.
Steve was born on Sept. 18, 1954, in Decatur, to mother Florence Olive Ward and father James Franklin Ward.
He is survived by his sons, Dustin (Katie) Ward of Denver, N.C., and Ryan (Kaitie Ries) Ward of Knoxville, Tenn.; daughter, Brittany (Dom) Barber of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Titus, Maliya and Tatum Barber; sister, Sherryl (Bernie) Weidner of Palatine; and many nieces and nephews. He will also be greatly missed by his love, Tammy Keeling.
Preceding him in death are his mother, Florence; father, James; and brothers, Jim and Stan.
Steve graduated from Champaign Centennial High School in 1972. A standout three-sport letterwinner in baseball, basketball and football, he went on to play baseball at Parkland College in Champaign and the Eastern Illinois Baseball League, later being inducted into the Parkland College Hall of Fame and the Centennial High School Hall of Fame. He then attended Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville for his undergraduate studies and the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana for his graduate studies.
He started working at Herff Jones Collegiate Cap and Gown in the late '70s, where he held a variety of positions over a 40-year career, which included superintendent, director of marketing and director of research and development, among others, retiring from the company in 2017.
Some of his favorite times were spent playing with the English Brothers Softball Team, which was later inducted into the Hall of Fame, cheering for the Cardinals and the Fighting Illini, as well as gardening and grilling. He loved music, seeing over 30 artists in concert and amassing a large number of vinyl records, taking time to listen to the B side and exploring the “deep tracks” for the artists he loved. He also enjoyed collecting hats, often purchasing two or three from each place he visited or the places that were memorable for him.
Above all, nothing meant more to Steve than his time with the people he loved, welcoming them with an open door, open arms and a cold beverage. Those who knew him well remember his ornery spirit and unwavering loyalty for those he loved.
A private memorial service will be held Thursday, Nov. 5, followed by an open visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy.
Condolences may be made at morganmemorialhome.com.