HOOPESTON — Stevie R. Cross, 69, of Hoopeston passed away at 10 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 10, 2021) at home.
Stevie was born on Feb. 21, 1952, in Danville, the son of George and Gracie (Bryant) Cross.
He is survived by three daughters, Brenda Cox of Potomac, Helen (Lincoln) Ingram of Pawnee and Melinda Reed of Danville; two sons, Johnny (Tina) Linder of Rossville and Ronald (Brijida) Linder of Hoopeston; one brother, Ray Cross of Paxton; four sisters, Darlene Weidig of Hoopeston, Paula (John) Bruns of Potomac, Janice Cross of Georgetown and Jamie Fitzsimmons of Hoopeston; 17 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Alma Coffey; two sisters, Francis Dean and Margaret Ann Wright; one grandson; and one great-grandson.
Stevie enjoyed working on cars, lawn mowers and anything else mechanical. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family. He also loved his dogs, Foxy and Beta.
According to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and there will not be any services. The family has entrusted Blurton Funeral Home, Hoopeston, to assist them in honoring Stevie's life. Condolences may be sent to the family on his everlasting memorial page at blurtonfuneralhomes.com.