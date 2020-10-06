DANVILLE — Stuart A. Barnes, 62, of Danville passed away Friday (Oct. 2, 2020) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 22, 1957, in Danville, the son of Donald R. and Alice (Leisch) Barnes.
He will be dearly missed by his mother, Alice; sisters, Pamela Barnes and Penelope (Bruce) Garrison; brothers, Dr. Stephen (Dawn) Barnes and Thomas (Karen) Barnes; nieces and nephews, Matthew (Ella) Garrison, Sarah Garrison, Rachel Garrison, Dr. Christopher (Emily) Barnes, Connor Barnes and Michael Barnes; and aunt and uncle, Robert and Kathleen Wakeley.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Stuart attended Immanuel Lutheran School, graduated from Danville High School in the Class of 1976 and received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois in 1980, where he was a member of Beta Sigma Psi National Lutheran Fraternity. He worked for Zayre, Ray O’Herron’s Company and TNT Logistics and was a production analyst for Watchfire Signs.
Stuart always placed more emphasis on spending time with family and friends, leading a servant's life as someone who was always there to lend a hand. He greeted everyone with a smile and, due to his happy and inviting personality, made friends with all who had the pleasure of meeting him. Stuart had many friends and was known to be able to travel anywhere and run into an old friend.
Stuart enjoyed collecting stamps, St. Louis Cardinals memorabilia and baseball cards. Throughout his life, he was very active and played youth baseball, high school basketball and men’s slow-pitch softball and golf. He was also a proud member of the Hole-in-One Club.
Early in his adult life, Stuart made a promise that he would always be there for his nieces and nephews, and he has succeeded in doing so.
Stuart was strong in his faith and was a lifetime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where he served as an usher. He was also very active in the church and volunteered regularly.
Stuart was a good friend to many and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of Stuart’s life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1930 N. Bowman Ave., Danville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. He will be laid to rest in Lutheran Cemetery, Danville.
Please join the family in sharing videos, memories and photos on Stuart’s tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.