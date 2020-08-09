CHAMPAIGN — Memorial services for Stuart Robert Smith, 34, of Champaign will be at 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug .16, 2020, at Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., C.
He will be laid to rest in the church’s columbarium.
Bobbie passed away at home at 4:55 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born June 12, 1986, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, the son of Stephen Allen Smith and Suzanne Gruelle. They preceded him in death.
He is survived by a brother, Stephen O. Smith of Champaign.
Bobbie was a co-owner of ABC Sanitary, a business established by his father in 1973.
Because of Bobbie’s love of animals, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Champaign-Urbana Humane Society, 1911 E. Main St., Urbana, IL 61802.
Heath and Vaughn Funeral Home, 201 N. Elm St., C, is assisting the Smith family with arrangements.
