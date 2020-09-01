GIBSON CITY — Sue Ann Harsha, 69, passed away at 4:14 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 30, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, with her daughter at her side.
Funeral services for Sue Ann will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at First Baptist Church, Gibson City, with Pastor Dennis Norton officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Saybrook. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church.
Sue Ann was born Nov. 1, 1950, in Bloomington, a daughter of Mervin and Dorothy Kuhns Sosamon. She married Milton Pearson in 1967, and they had two children. She then married Ronald R. Harsha on July 23, 1998, in Foosland and welcomed three more children. He passed away April 1, 2020.
Sue Ann is survived by her children, Michelle (Ryan) Zoller of Leesburg, Va., Kevin Harsha of Bloomington, Brian (Terrie) Harsha of Foosland and Teressa (Terry) McRae of Gibson City; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Larry (Sandy) Sosamon of Saybrook.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Leland Pearson.
Sue Ann was an active member of First Baptist Church in Gibson City. She was a bookkeeper at Alliance Grain in Gibson City for over 20 years. She loved her family, and her family loved her. She will be greatly missed by many.
