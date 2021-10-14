CHAMPAIGN — Sue Carol Siems, 92, formerly of Champaign, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.
She was born Jan. 18, 1929, in Mercersburg, Pa., a daughter of the late Grover Cleveland and Fannie Mae Starliper Richesson. After World War II, Sue met and married Walter W. Siems Jr. on Feb. 14, 1950.
Sue was diligent, hardworking, wise, generous, caring, fun-loving, persistent and thoughtful. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, memory-making grandmother and great-grandmother, engaged sister/aunt, and supportive friend.
Sue was a committed disciple of Jesus Christ and a member of First Christian Church, where she was faithful in worship, Bible study, fellowship and service.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Walter; her parents, Grover Cleveland and Fannie Mae; two sisters, Alice Shomper and Bernice Lowans; and three brothers, Kenneth, Willis and Grover Jr. Richesson.
Sue will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her, but especially by her family: two sons, Bill (Cheryl) and Pastor Jeff (Marti); two grandchildren, Paul (Kristie) and Tiffany Noe (Dustin); and a great-granddaughter, Averi.
A celebration of life service for Sue was held in Louisville. A visitation will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at First Christian Church, Champaign. Interment will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations and memorial gifts to First Christian Church, 3601 S. Staley Road, #8730, Champaign, IL 61822. For more information about Sue or to share condolences, visit pearsonfuneralhome.com.