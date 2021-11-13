MONTICELLO — Sue Carol Fudge, 84, of Morton, formerly of Monticello, passed away at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 10, 2021) at OSF HealthCare, Peoria.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at First Presbyterian Church, Monticello. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Sue was born on Nov. 19, 1936, in Evanston, the daughter of Lawrence and Dorothy (Witzke) Klamfoth. She married Charlie Mart Fudge on Nov. 29, 1958, in Chicago. He passed away on Nov. 28, 2014.
Sue is survived by her daughter, Kim Bill (Shaun) of Morton; son, Chuck Fudge (Dawn) of Stanford; grandchildren, Tia Bill, Keenan Bill, Christopher Bill, Sophia Bill, Harrison Fudge and Hadley Fudge; and special lifelong friends, Ted and Kathy Bachman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one brother.
Sue was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, the Monticello Golf Club, Kirby Auxiliary and led a life of service to the community and her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Monticello, or an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.