Rankin — Sue Hofer, 76, of Rankin passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at her home. She was born on Nov. 12, 1942, in Marion, Ind., the daughter of Archie Goin and Mildred Strong-Goin. Sue married Larry Hofer on May 11, 1963, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Rankin. He survives.
Sue worked for the Rankin Dr. Office, Rankin Grade School, and the Rankin Market in her early years. She also worked for Kuperschmidt Egg Grading Station in Rankin. But one of Sue’s favorite jobs was working for the Paxton Daycare. She enjoyed watching the children and building strong connections with her fellow coworkers. Sue also enjoyed shopping in her free time and spending time watching her grandchildren. She loved to go to all her grandkids' sporting events and cheering them all season long. Sue had a knack for word searches and enjoyed camping with her family. She was also a member of the Jr. Women's Club of Rankin, and St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hoopeston.
Along with her husband, Larry, she is survived by two sons, Randall Alan (Tonna) Hofer of Hoopeston and Darrin Michael (Nancy) Hofer of Loda; one daughter, Tara Nicole (Steve) Shields of Hoopeston; two brothers, Randy Dean (Martha) Goin of Carmi and Bob and (Sheila) Cleary of Mansfield; one sister, Bette Jo (Kevin) Brennan of Paxton; two sister-in-laws, Pat Goin of Danville and Carol Goin of Rankin; 12 grandchildren, Sadie Hofer, Lucas Hofer, Nick Hofer, Allison Hofer, Abby Hofer, Alyssa Hofer, Caleb (Sharim) Shields, Chloe Shields, Jacob Shields, Mackenzie Shields, Josslyn Shields, and Maverick Shields; one great-grandchild, Ezekiel Shields. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Sue was proceeded in death by her parents and two brothers, Rolland Goin and Donnie Goin.
Visitation will be today from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cox-Knapp Funeral Home, Rankin. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hoopeston. Burial will follow the service at Rankin Union Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Paxton Daycare, Rankin Lions Club, or St. Anthony Catholic Church.
