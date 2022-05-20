SIDNEY — Darlene "Sue" Johnson, 75, passed away Wednesday (May 18, 2022) at home in Sidney.
Suzie was a caring and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to those who were around her. Sue enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and making memories with them over many years. Sue will be loved and missed dearly, and she will be remembered and carried on through generations to come by her loved ones. She was employed at the University of Illinois (Illini Union) for 28 1/2 years. Suzie was a die-hard Illini fan and a big Boston Terrier dog lover.
Suzie was preceded in death by her mother, Wilma E Wisehart.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Jim Johnson, and their dog, Skippy; three children, Tommie (Melinda) Wininger of Rossville, Amy Wininger of Urbana and Tammy Wininger, formerly of Urbana, but currently of Atlanta; eight grandchildren, Jaime (Natasha) Santillana of Mattoon, Fernando Santillana of Champaign, Brittany Santillana of Savoy, Alexis Wininger, formerly of Urbana, but currently of Atlanta, BreAnna Rose of Danville, Neil Schroeder of Danville, Kristin Crozier of Rossville and Marcus Crozier (Stacey) of Stafford, Va.; and 10 grandchildren.
There will be a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., with the visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.