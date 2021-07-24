DANVILLE — Carolyn “Sue” Jones, 90, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2021, in her beloved home surrounded by her family.
She was born May 16, 1931, to Carrie Dora (Skaggs) and Francis “Fritz” Stobart in Harrisburg. Both preceded her in death.
Also preceding her in death was her loving husband of 40 years, William L. Jones, who passed away on Dec. 14, 1990.
She leaves behind her children, Martha Jones of O’Fallon, Mo., Patsy Jones of Danville, Bill (Patty) Jones of O’Fallon and Becky (John) Davis of Centennial, Colo.; grandchildren, Hannah (Elie) Savoie of Chicago and Trevor (Teri) Jones of St. Louis; as well as two brothers, John (Charlotte) Stobart and Frank (Ed) Stobart.
An avid reader, ballroom dancer, walking enthusiast and people person, Sue loved to attend the symphony, tend to her garden and porch and shop with friends. She enjoyed her many years as a public-school librarian interacting with students and teachers. Her favorite place to read and talk with others was on her front porch. Sue was a Sherman Street matriarch for over 62 years. Above all, Sue treasured time with her family and friends, hosting them at holidays or by sharing a simple walk and talk around the park.
Sue was a woman of great faith in God. She sought opportunities to grow closer to God through her adult life and encouraged her children to do so also. She leaves behind a lasting legacy of faith and love to all who knew her.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, at Central Christian Church, 1101 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61832. Pastor Adam Harmon will be officiating. Visitation will be held the evening prior on Monday, July 26, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834.
Memorial donations may be made in Sue’s name to the Danville Central Christian Church outreach fund or to World Vision at worldvision.org. Please join Sue’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.