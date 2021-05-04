URBANA — Wanda “Sue” Marlow, 81, of Urbana passed away with family by her side on Friday, April 30, 2021.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Haven (Scott) Northrop; her dear grandchildren, Marissa Northrop, Ryan (Sarah) Younker, Brooke (John) Brill, Brittney Alleman, Daniel Williamson, Caden Williamson; her great-grandchildren, Rylee, Tyler, Peyton and Paxton; and her loyal furry companion, Violet.
Sue was preceded in death by her son, Tod Williamson; daughter, Cyndi Alleman; three sisters, Ollie Arseneau, Donna Alstad and Alma Allison; and parents, Opal and Ralph Croxville.
Sue grew up in Forrest and Sheldon and graduated from Sheldon High School. Early in her life, Sue was an excellent seamstress and owned and operated Marlow Drapery Room until 1989. Then she found her true calling — Sue was a proud house director at Pi Beta Phi and Alpha Delta Pi sororities at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana until the age of 75.
“Mama Sue” was a mom to all and loved all the girls like her own. In her time there, she was awarded with Outstanding House Director during several years for the Greek Oscars. “Mama Sue” counseled the girls in a way that instilled self-respect and love for yourself and others.
The girls and their families loved her so much. It was evident in the many letters she received and weddings she attended in the years later after the girls graduated. Sue profoundly touched hundreds of the lives and left a legacy to always be remembered.
A private celebration of life will take place at a later time. Memorials may be sent to Haven Northrop, 2795 Randall Ridge Drive, Elgin, IL 60124.