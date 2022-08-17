DANVILLE — Constance Sue Ronto, 84, passed away Monday (Aug. 15, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born on Nov. 20, 1937, in Danville, to James and Frona (Heidrick) Baker. Sue married Joseph J. Ronto on July 25, 1958, in Danville.
Sue is survived by her children, Cherie (Bill) Miller, Carol Adkisson, Curt (Julie) Ronto, Brian (Melissa) Ronto and Susan (Ronnie) Warrick; grandchildren, Karin, Brent, Jeffrey, Dennis, Donald, Dawn, Zachary, Lesley, Bailee, Ashlee, Emily, Eva, Ben and Natalie; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Shirley Glick and Larry (Tina) Baker; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Chris Ronto and Craig Ronto; brothers-in-law, Joe Glick and Andrew Ronto; and brother and sister-in-law, John and Lillian Ronto.
Sue loved Christmas, baking, shopping and, most of all, spending time with her family.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 19, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Services will follow at noon at the funeral home. Entombment will take place in Springhill Cemetery, Danville.
Memorial donations may be made in Sue’s name to the American Heart Association. Please join Sue’s family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.