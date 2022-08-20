WESTVILLE — Sue Williams, 60, of Westville, passed away on Aug. 16, 2022, at her home in Westville, surrounded by loved ones.
Sue was born on Sept. 29, 1961, the daughter of Walter Hayden and Gladys (Reed) Miller in Danville.
Sue is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eli Williams Jr.; their daughter, April Marie Williams; and her father, Walter Hayden.
Sue leaves behind her mother, Gladys Miller; children, Ashley (DaJuan) Warren, Eli Justin (Betty) Williams, Carrissa Williams, Ladavion Severado, and Jasman Severado; grandchildren, Aaron Welch-Williams, Malachi Auter, Nova Warren, Luna Warren, Jerzey Smith, Daisy Williams, and Cordayah Butler; great grandchild, Payton Welch-Williams; siblings, Michael Hayden, Greg Hayden Sr., and Bill Meeker; as well as many nieces and nephews (her sugars) that she was very close to. She also leaves behind a lot of friends that she considered to be part of her family. Sue loved and was loved by her family and friends; all who will miss her dearly.
Sue owned and operated Little Munchkins Daycare for 30 years before retiring. Her and her late husband, Eli, were also foster parents and opened their home to many children for years. Many of the children she cared for at day care and as a foster parent loved her dearly and saw her as a second mom. Sue was a board member and cheerleading coach for the Westville Youth Football League for over 30 years. The youth football press box is named after her and husband for their decades of dedication to the local youth. When she wasn’t spending time serving her community she enjoyed singing, dancing, DJ'ing, playing softball, playing board games, and just loved to see everyone happy and having a good time. Sue was a woman of God and devoted her life to her faith. She was a faithful member of the Community Church of God in Danville.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Officiating will be Pastor LeStan Hoskins. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Danville. Visitation will be held the day prior on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Any memorial donations made in Sue’s memory will go towards the Williams Family Scholarship fund.
Please join Sue’s family in sharing memories, photos, and videos on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.