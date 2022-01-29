AUSTIN, Texas — Sumruay Lewis, 72, left this world on Sunday (Jan. 23, 2022).
She was a caring mother, beloved grandmother, elder sister and loyal friend.
She joins her parents; eldest son, Sanong; and sister, Sumlit, in the afterlife.
She is survived by her sons, Pramual, Amorn and Brian S. Miller; daughter, Thoom Zech; grandchildren, Katarina Zech, Alex Zech and Kohonna Miller; sister, Samrong; and extensive family members in Thailand.
Born to Jam and Pong Saglang on June 12, 1949, in Korat, Thailand, she loved spending time outdoors soaking up the warmth of the sun while working on her family’s farm. The warm climate of Texas reminded her of Thailand, where she learned how to garden and create delicious Thai cuisine. Moving to Champaign from Thailand in 1972, a quiet and unassuming woman, she adjusted to the changes in climate and culture and worked for different companies within the service industry from Illinois to Colorado. In her later years, she moved to Texas to be near her family while undergoing treatments for her health. She will be greatly missed.
A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 29 at Hope Presbyterian Church, 11512 Olson Drive, Austin, TX 78750.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to kidney.org, livestrong.org or viventhealth.org.