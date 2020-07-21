CHAMPAIGN — Susan Beyer, 75, of Champaign passed away on Friday (July 17, 2020), reuniting her with her husband, Dennis. A private family service will be held in Pismo Beach, Calif., at a later date.
Susan was born in Delano, Calif., the daughter of Stuart and Marion Goodman; they preceded her in death. She married Dennis Beyer on Aug. 7, 1965.
Susan and Dennis moved within California, then to Iowa, and finally staying and raising their family in Champaign. Susan retired as a food service provider for Unit 4, working at Central High School.
Surviving are a son, Brian (Melinda) of Carrollton, Texas; a daughter, Erin (Sean) Arie of Champaign; and five grandchildren, Jacob, Truman and Greta Arie and Maegan Howard and Bryan Renfroe. Susan has two brothers, Hal (Jane) Goodman of Clovis, Calif., and Brett Goodman of Ventura, Calif.
Susan enjoyed playing with her grandkids, walking her grand dogs, going to craft shows with friends and watching QVC. She and Dennis made dear friends while in Champaign and were part of a number of groups who played cards together.
Susan was a huge Elvis fan and even in her declining years could sing along to his songs. Susan loved Scottish terriers and decorated her house with all things Scotty dogs. To know Susan was to love her; she was such a giving person.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bickford Memory Care and, more recently, the Piatt County Nursing Home for the years of excellent service and care of Susan. Donations can be made in Susan's name to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences can be shared with her family at www.morganmemorialhome.com.