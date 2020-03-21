WILLOWBROOK — Susan Jane Bowe, 85, of Willowbrook, formerly of Springfield, died Tuesday (March 17, 2020) at rehab facility ManorCare Hinsdale after a brief hospitalization.
She was born on March 20, 1934, in Springfield to John G. and Margaret (Dorr) Friedmeyer. Mrs. Bowe lit up any room she entered. She navigated her life and her family with an ability to always find joy in living. Her love of all creatures was reciprocated, as animals could sense her unique connection with them. She rode horses and loved her dogs.
Growing up, she had a rare connection to the Springfield of the Lincoln era; her father, born right after the Civil War, was a prominent defense attorney in Illinois. She attended Sacred Heart Academy and worked at Franklin Life Insurance Co. in Springfield.
She married Joseph Peter Bowe, and he preceded her in death on May 8, 1995. Together they lived in Champaign, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Springfield.
She was enduringly proud of her volunteer work as president of Mercy Hospital Auxiliary (Urbana) and the publication of its “Teaspoons and Tablespoons Cookbook.” Gatherings of family and friends were the highest priority and her favorite thing.
She had an effortless ability to connect with people. This led to travel to places including Europe, Mexico and throughout the U.S. A lifelong devotion to the Roman Catholic faith guided her throughout her days; she was a member of Christ the King Parish.
Also preceding her in death are a brother, John “Whitey” Friedmeyer, and a sister, Margaret “Peggy” Friedmeyer.
She is survived by son Christopher Joseph Bowe, his wife Jacquelyn (Daly) and their daughters Charlotte Bowe and Cecilia Bowe of Montclair, N.J.; and son Stephen Joseph Bowe, his wife Jennifer (Lofgren) and their son Peter Bowe of Westmont.
Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of life memorial service will be held when possible at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be sent to ASPCA.
