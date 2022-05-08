TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Susan Carol Brierton, 76, formerly of Urbana, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.
She was born in Fostoria, Ohio, to Henry B. and Carol M. Parker, who predeceased her.
She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Sara Brierton of Cary, N.C., and siblings, Scott Parker, Melinda Parker and Anne Parker.
Susie graduated with a degree in psychology from Iowa Wesleyan College (now Iowa Wesleyan University) in Mt. Pleasant, where she was, as her paternal grandmother before her, a proud and joyous member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority. Nearly the entirety of her career centered around children, most notably as longtime director of KinderCare in Urbana, and young adults, as both volunteer and employee at Leon County’s Adult and the Community Education program in Tallahassee.
She was a lifelong Methodist, a woman of deep faith and a loyal member of Grace United Methodist Church in Urbana and of Trinity United Methodist Church in Tallahassee. Susie was always kind, with a laugh just waiting to bubble up.
She had many friends of many years and was well loved by them all. Her daughter, Sara, along with her brother and sisters, Scott, Melinda and Anne, will miss her dearly.
She will be laid to rest alongside her parents at a private family service in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the organization of the giver’s choice. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.