CHAMPAIGN — Susan Marie Butts, age 55, departed this life on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Carle Hospital in Urbana.
Susan was born on Nov. 15, 1964, in Urbana, to Stanley and Doris Butts. Susan worked at the University of Illinois, where she studied anthropology.
Susan was an active member in the community and would help anyone that she would cross paths with. Susan was active in various support groups, such as A Woman’s Fund, Rape Crisis Services and the University of Illinois Printing Services. In her leisure time, Susan loved to dance (ballet) and to paint.
Susan leaves to cherish memories her parents, Stanley and Doris Butts; son, Curtis Butts; brothers, Stanley Butts III and Charles Butts; and sister, Margaret Butts.
A memorial for Susan M. Butts will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, beginning at 12 noon. The memorial will take place at The Church of the Living God-Love Corner, Champaign. Professional services were entrusted to Walker Funeral Service & Chapel Inc.