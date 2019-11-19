GIBSON CITY — Susan Carver Cramer, 76, of Gibson City passed away at 7:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the Gibson Area Hospital Annex in Gibson City.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Drummer Township Cemetery. The Rev. Jim Davis will officiate. All who wish to pay their respects will be welcome.
Susan was born Sept. 30, 1943, in Long Beach, Calif., the daughter of Lawrence and Mary Carver Swartzell. She married Herschel D. Cramer on March 23, 1963, in Gibson City. He passed away on April 12, 2009.
She is survived by a son, Patrick Cramer of Gibson City. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Herschel; and a daughter, Becky Cramer.
Susan was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing. She will be remembered by those she knew as kind, funny and generous, always putting others before herself. She was a member of the American Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Please share memories on Susan’s tribute wall at lambyoungfh.com.