CHAMPAIGN — Susan Diane Martens, 79, of Champaign passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
A private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Roselawn Cemetery in Champaign.
Susan was born May 7, 1942, in Dallas, a daughter of Walter B. Taylor, Jr. and Susie M. Jordan.
Susan was married from 1961 to 1969 to Donald Matejowsky Sr. She then met the late Peter G. Martens and was married to him from 1969 to 1978. Susan then met the late Dr. Daniel K. Bloomfield and married him in 2004. Daniel passed away in 2005.
Susan is survived by her two sons, Damon Matejowsky and Donald Matejowsky Jr. (Gayla), both of Champaign; four grandchildren, Madigan, Gavin, Corey and Jordan Matejowsky (Lacey); two great-grandchildren, Aurora and Jackson Matejowsky; and a sister, Linda Rainwater of Bryan, Texas.
Susan was a 1960 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas. She later attended several art history courses at the University of Illinois since art was a lifelong passion of hers.
Susan worked in the Office of Fine and Applied Arts at the University of Illinois during the early-to-mid-1970s, where she met many other inspiring artists and professors, all of whom shared a similar passion for the arts. Susan obtained her Realtor’s license in the late 1970s and worked in real estate for several years. She returned to her passion for the arts and decided to make a career of acquiring and selling antiques and fine arts.
Susan opened an art gallery in Champaign called Rubaiyat Gallery. She later opened a thrift shop in downtown Champaign called Xanadu Emporium, which she owned and ran for several years.
Susan was always wanting to help others and decided to obtain her CNA license in the early 2000s. She went on to assist others and did so with a big heart and comforting attitude.
The family would like to thank the employees and nursing staff at Country Healthcare and Rehab in Gifford for their devotion to their work during this difficult time.
Susan enjoyed visiting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, dearly loved her pets and always greeted others with a warm and welcoming smile.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Susan’s favorite local organization, CATsNAP, at catsnap.org/info/donate.
