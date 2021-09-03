CHAMPAIGN — Susan Caroline Durbin, 82, died Wednesday (Sept. 1, 2021) in St. Louis.
Born in Evansville, Ind., she was the daughter of Clarence and Bertha Bauer. She graduated from Mater Dei High School and completed nurse training at St. Mary’s Nursing School in Evansville. After raising her four children, she enrolled at the University of Illinois and graduated with her master of social work degree. She worked for the Champaign school district as a school social worker for almost 20 years, tirelessly advocating for the children and families she served. It was a true labor of love, her vocation, to help the students, teachers and staff of Columbia, Stratton and Bottenfield Schools.
She was a parishioner at St. Matthew Catholic Church and an active member of the Illinois Retired Teachers Association. She supported their many initiatives, especially those having to do with literacy, like Read Across America. She was an incredible seamstress, and she shared this talent freely with others, whether it was teaching her grandkids to sew or making elf costumes for an entire Girl Scout troop. She never turned down a request and was always up for a challenge. After she retired, she traveled to many national parks with her friends and family. She was inspired by natural beauty, and whether it was a vista at Glacier National Park or a sunset over Lake Michigan, she was in awe of it all. On most days, she could be seen walking outside in almost any weather, diligently logging many miles a week.
She found her joy in being around her family and friends, whether it was at holiday gatherings, weekly dinners with the Culver’s group or an Illini basketball game (she was a die-hard fan).
Susan will be remembered for her generous spirit and servant’s heart. She was fiercely loyal to the people in her life, and she was always available to listen and support them through their circumstances. She was also funny and sarcastic, often finding ways to connect through her banter and dry humor. Most of all, she was a loving, caring mom, grandma and friend. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched.
Susan is survived by her children, Sarah Durbin, Danette Turco, Denise Downes (Brian) and Bill Durbin (Oriana); and grandchildren, Rachel, Sam, Connor, Jonah, Abby, Caroline, Camila and Daniela.
The funeral service and visitation will be on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Saint Matthew Catholic Church. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the funeral Mass at 10 a.m.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank at eifoodbank.org or by check to Eastern Illinois Foodbank, 2405 N. Shore Drive, Urbana, IL 61802. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.