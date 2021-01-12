DECATUR — Susan Elizabeth Nalley Grandfield, 71, of Blue Mound, formerly of Urbana, died at 1:19 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 7, 2021) at St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur.
She was born June 1, 1949, in Urbana, the daughter of John and Ellen (Smith) Nalley.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph A. Grandfield; daughters, Trish Faith (Thomas) of Villa Grove, Randa Hileman (Doug) of Oakwood and Sarah Nave (Mike) of Atwood; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Jennie Johnson.
Susan is a graduate of Urbana High School. She was a school bus driver for 20 years.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon with funeral services at noon at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, and burial in Macon Cemetery, Macon, at 3 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made for the benefit of the family. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.