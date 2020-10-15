DIXON — Susan M. Henkel, 62, of Dixon died at home Monday (Oct. 12, 2020).
She was born on Oct. 15, 1957, in Sterling, the daughter of Harland and Ruth (Meyer) Chamberlain. Susan worked as a bookkeeper at Dixon Food Center for over 40 years and also with her husband at Rock River Home Inspections. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Walton and was active in her children's activities at St. Anne Grade School and Newman High School.
Susan married Thomas Henkel on Sept. 29, 1979, at St. Patrick Church in Dixon.
She was proceeded in death by her parents and a sister, Carol Chamberlain.
Susan is survived by her husband, Tom; children, Katy (Mike) Slade of Mt. Zion, Molly (Ryan) Hatfield of Dixon, Cory (Kyle) Dawson of Champaign and Hannah Henkel of Chicago; and four grandchildren, Oliver and Evelyn Slade and Eric and Kara Dawson.
She is also survived by three brothers, Mark (Pat) Chamberlain of Green Cove Springs, Fla., Jim (Lydia) Chamberlain of St. Louis and Tom (Beth) Chamberlain of Danville; eight sisters, Theresa (Mike) Sliva of West Chicago, Doris (Rich) Griffin of Palos Park, Marilyn Sutton of Dixon, Joan (Joe) Kreps of Sterling, Janet (Michael) Kagan of Rockford, Nancy (Mark) Finnicum of Plainfield, Sharon (Darrell) Thomas of Louisville, Ky., and Karen Chamberlain of Dixon; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 16, at Jones Funeral Home, Dixon, from 4 to 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required. A private family Mass will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, at St. Patrick Church, Amboy. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Harmon.
Memorials may be sent to the Goodfellows of Lee County and Misericordia of Chicago.
Arrangements have been made by Jones Funeral Home, Dixon. Condolences can be left at thejonesfh.com.