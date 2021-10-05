TOLONO — Susan Margaret Hill, 60, of Tolono died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. She passed peacefully surrounded by family.
She was born July 7, 1961, in Urbana, to Howard and Ruth Boley. She married Chester "Bud" Hill on Aug. 4, 2012, in DeLand. He survives.
She is also survived by her father, Howard (Annie) Boley of Urbana; daughter, Cheryl (Joe) Shonkwiler of Sadorus; sister, Linda Kuhn of Rantoul; and three brothers, Ricky Boley of Fairmount, Johnny Boley of Urbana and Freddie Boley of Danville; five grandchildren, Jessica Shonkwiler of Tolono, Jacob Shonkwiler of Sadorus, Luke Shonkwiler of Sadorus and Johannah and Jonathan Goetting of St. Joseph; and two great-grandchildren, Darrin Jr. and Anissa Short.
Other survivors include four nieces, three nephews and many great-nieces and -nephews.
Susan loved to be in the kitchen. She loved baking, cooking and spending any time she could with her family ... and how she loved her dogs. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Maggie.
Susan was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Boley; brother-in-law, James Kuhn; and many other family members. She also joins her two beloved dogs, Speedy and Sandy.
There will be a private celebration of life for Susan to be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.