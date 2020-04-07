WESTVILLE — Susan K. Finley, 57, of Westville passed away at 4:02 a.m. Saturday (April 4, 2020) at Carle Hospital in Urbana.
Susan was born Dec. 24, 1962, in Danville, to Wayne and Dora Burton Wright. Survivors include two sons, Jason Wright and Jeremy Ellis, both of Danville; three daughters, Jenisa (William) Schlunaker of Georgetown, Justina Finley of Georgetown and Chelsey Juvinall of Indio, Calif.; as well as eight grandchildren and her longtime companion, John Brown of Danville, and his children whom she thought of as her own, Joe (Jennifer) Brown, Johnny Brown and Amber Preston. Also surviving are her close extended family, Penny and Jennifer, and two furry buddies, Peanut and Pepper.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents.
She had been a homemaker and was totally devoted to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed the outdoors, flowers and gardening, and loved taking pictures with her tablet. She enjoyed special times with John watching concerts.
Family services will held at Robison Chapel in Catlin with Pastor Kevin Cox officiating. Memorials may be sent to the family for a "memory garden." Please send memorials to Robison Chapel, Post Office Box 79, Catlin, IL 61817, and checks made to: Jenisa Schlunaker.
