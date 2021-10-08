Susan Keller Oct 8, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save URBANA — Susan Keller, 53, died July 25, 2021.Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lake House at Crystal Lake Park, Urbana. Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos