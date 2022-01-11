URBANA — Susan (Johnson) Krickl, 63, of Urbana passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Susan was born March 12, 1958, in Urbana, to Roy “Gene” and Roberta Johnson of Champaign. She was deeply involved with MYF at First United Methodist Church in Champaign, where many of her grade school and high school friendships developed and continued on throughout her adult life. During high school, Susan was an active member in the band, in which she played the French horn. She graduated from Champaign Central High School in 1976. Susan attended courses at Parkland Community College as well as the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, majoring in early childhood development, finishing her education in 1980.
Susan married the love of her life, Michael Anthony Krickl, on May 12, 1984. They shared 38 years together. She loved Michael’s daughter, Amanda, as though she were her own and called her the “daughter of her heart.” Her marriage to Michael produced two more loving children, Michael Jr. and Emily in 1986 and 1987, respectively.
Susan loved listening to Christian music and smooth jazz. Her favorite songs were “My Romance” by Carly Simon and “You” by The Carpenters. She was quite fond of piano music, especially performed by Beegie Adair, as well as 1950s and early '60s pop music. She had a great enjoyment for the arts and loved the musical “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.” She enjoyed watching westerns (particularly anything featuring John Wayne), loved programs featured on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and frequently relished the Christmas movies shown throughout the year.
Susan enjoyed being a giver and provider to those she cared so much about. She liked to cook meals for her family and loved baking various breads, cakes, pies, cookies and other assorted delicacies for everyone she thought might enjoy them, from family, friends, neighbors, schools, doctors offices, as well as for the church.
Susan delighted in sharing her faith in God’s love with children and was involved in the Methodist Children’s Ministry at First United Methodist Church in Crystal Lake, where she was a member for many years. She was an active member of Bible Study Fellowship for 30-plus years. She acted as a teacher’s aide and assisted with her children’s school functions throughout their early years as well.
Susan was a creator of many things and enjoyed sharing her talents through her love of crochet (especially Afghan blankets for her numerous grandchildren and children of her friends). She liked to sew and make various craft projects to display throughout her home and give as gifts. She especially loved doing art projects with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband and their children, Amanda (Dave) Geils of Lake Geneva, Wis., Michael Jr. (Jennie) Krickl of Weldon Spring, Mo., and Emily (Mike) Ziegler of Champaign; eight grandchildren, Matthew, Grace and Tim Geils of Lake Geneva, Sullivan and Benjamin Krickl of Weldon Spring and Zachary, Lillian and Caroline Ziegler of Champaign; her mother, Roberta Johnson of Champaign; younger brother, Jim “JJ” Johnson of Champaign; younger sister, Linda (Darrell) Martin, and their children, Rebecca and Troy of Duluth, Minn.; as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roy “Gene” Johnson.
Friends and loved ones can greet the family at First United Methodist Church, Champaign, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. The memorial service will follow at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon. For those able to attend, facial masks/coverings are required for the greeting and service.
In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy, should you feel inclined, please make donations in Susan’s memory to a children’s organization or cancer research organization of your choosing.
“I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord, plans for your welfare and not for harm, to give you a future with hope. Then when you call upon me and come and pray to me, I will hear you. When you search for me, you will find me, if you seek me with all your heart" (Jeremiah 29:11- 13)
Cremation arrangements have been made at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.