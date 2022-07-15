CHAMPAIGN — Susan Rae Lerner, 58, of Champaign, formally of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on July 13, 2022. She died at home.
Susan was a graduate of Denison University in Granville, Ohio, in psychology. She was a funny, warm and loving wife and mother. She enjoyed baking, reading and spending time with her family. She will be missed.
Susan is survived by her husband, Scott Lerner, and their children Seth and Maya Lerner. She is also survived by her parents Joseph Paul Holcomb and Marjorie Holcomb of Dayton, Ohio, and her brothers and their spouses. Her brother Jim Holcomb and his wife, Cathy and her brother Mark and his wife, Sherry, reside in Ohio.
Susan died of lung cancer.
Donations may be made in her memory to cancer research, the Champaign County Humane Society or Sinai Temple.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Champaign, Illinois.
