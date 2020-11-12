Susan M. Neither Nov 12, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAMPAIGN — Susan M. Neither, 61, of Champaign died at 10:08 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 7, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.No services will be held. Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers