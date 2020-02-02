OAKWOOD — Susan Kay Modglin, 62, of Danville passed away Friday (Jan. 31, 2020) peacefully after a long struggle with illness, and surrounded by her family at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville.
Susan was born Sept. 18, 1957, in Danville to Donald and Nancy Cole. She attended Danville High School and in 1979 was accepted into the electrical apprenticeship of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 538 and became the very first journeywoman electrician in the Danville area and was a pioneer for women in the building trades.
She met Rexall Modglin, also from Danville, while both were working for the IBEW and they married Nove. 23, 2001, while on a family trip to Mississippi. Sue and Rex made Danville their lifelong hometown ever since. She retired from IBEW in 2013.
Susan leaves behind a child, Robert Reed, 45, of Kenosha, Wis., and grandchildren Noah, 19, Aidan, 14, and Chelsea, 26; children Tiffany Modglin of Sedro-Woolley, Wash., Luke (Angela) Modglin of Westville and Matthew (Harmony) Modglin of Jacksonville, Fla.; and six other grandchildren — Macy, Rexy, Travy, Kyler, Madilynn and Bailey.
One brother, David, resides in Danville. She had a special niece, Jacqueline Cole, and twin nephews, Dustin and Christopher.
Both her parents; a brother, Donald Jr. Cole; and nephew Blake Notardonato Cole preceded her in death.
Sue enjoyed watching the birds and riding on the golf cart with her beloved dog Izzabell on their property in Leisure Time.
A special thanks to Dr. Labayog and the OSF nursing staff at the cancer center; she loved watching the animals there. Sue requested contributions be made to the Danville OSF Sacred Heart Cancer Center Patient Nature Garden.
A celebration of Susan's life will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with Raymie Gordon officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the funeral home.
Please join Susan's family in sharing memories and pictures on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.