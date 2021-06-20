URBANA — Susan Stansbury, 65, passed away at 4:05 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Susan was born April 22, 1956, in Biloxi, Miss., the daughter of William and Donna (Voorhees) Kelts. Sue married Dan Stansbury on Aug. 11, 1979, in Urbana.
She is survived by her husband; a son, Paul Thomas (Brittany) Stansbury of Tuscola; a daughter, Jennifer (Jeremy) Dixon of Rantoul; four grandchildren; and a sister, Deb Long.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, William Kelts and John Kelts.
Susan received her bachelor's degree from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais in education, graduating Magna Cum Laude. Sue worked for Carle Clinic for over a decade out of college. She was hired by the Urbana school district as a teaching assistant and then a kindergarten teacher.
She was a member of the Nazarene Church and Illinois Education Association.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.