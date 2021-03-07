DANVILLE — On Wednesday (March 3, 2021), Susan Jean Strong, a Navy veteran, and at one time a member of five bowling leagues, has gone home to her shepherd.
She was preceded in death by her father Albert Strong Jr., mother, Beulah Strong and sister, Judith Day.
Her legacy still lives on through her sister, Joyce Strong; brother, John Strong; niece, Briana Shutes; nephews, Eric (Stacey) Day and Stephen (Paula) Day; and five great-nephews and -nieces that were very dear to her, Austin, Alyssa, Keira, Cash and Xavier.
In this life, she was truly blessed with so many friends, especially her best friend, Nancy Goodner. Susy was an employee of the VA for 35 years as an RN; she loved her veterans.
Her time here was spent at her two favorite places, CrossRoads Church and Lincoln Lanes. She was very active within her church and also her bowling leagues and gained so many friends through her journey.
A celebration of Susan’s life will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, at CrossRoads Christian Church, 3613 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61832, with Pastor Miles Clark officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 3 to 7 p.m. at the church. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Susan’s name to the Danville Humane Society or CrossRoads Christian Church. Please join Susan’s family in sharing memories and photos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.