TUSCOLA — Susan Marie Studnicka, 68, of Tuscola passed away at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Champaign Urbana Nursing and Rehab in Savoy.
Susan was born in Madison, Wis., the oldest daughter of Charles James Sr. And Frances (Meigs) Studnicka, both of whom proceeded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Jr. and a sister, Linda.
After finally settling in Tuscola, Susan graduated from Tuscola High School in 1972. She became a caregiver for developmentally disabled adults, a career she was exceptionally good at and found very rewarding.
She was an avid sports fan, cheering on both the Chicago Cubs and the Bears, and was known to play a good game of Euchre. Susan enjoyed cheering on the Illini and was a remarkable artist.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara (David) Workman, her niece, Kaytlin, and her nephew, Kristopher, all of Mahomet.
A remembrance service will be held Saturday, Nov. 19 at Mahomet Christian Church, 908 N. Lake of the Woods Road, Mahomet. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. with a celebration of life ceremony held immediately after. Pastor Jeff Dyson will officiate.
Contributions can be made to the family in care of Barbara Workman, 1103 Olen Drive, Mahomet, IL 61853.