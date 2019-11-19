DANVILLE — Susan “Sue” Denhart Donohoe, 62, of Danville passed away at 5:24 a.m. on Nov. 16, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Sue was born on July 30, 1957, the daughter of Melvin and Shirley (Miller) Denhart in Danville. She married Bruce Donohoe on May 27, 1995, in Danville, he survives.
Survivors include her husband, Bruce; two daughters, Shannan Montgerard of Danville, Trisha (Tim) Pouilliard of Oakwood; two sons, Tom Krauel of Machesney Park and Bradley (Holly) Krauel of Perrysville, Ind.; and step-daughter, Deborah (Ines) Donohoe of Couer de Alene, Idaho; two brothers, Mike (Penny) Denhart of Catlin, and Mark (Leah Ann) Denhart of Danville; seven grandchildren, Hunter, Tannar, Anthony, Hillery, Tyler, Jackson and Kaitlyn; as well as best friend Irene Greenlee, son-in-law Jim Montgerard and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Sue is preceded in death by her parents and one brother; Rodney Denhart.
Sue attended Danville and Oakwood schools and was previously employed at Morris Flamingo, LLC. She retired from Sygma Network and was currently employed with Walgreens Accounting.
Sue was a member of the Batestown United Methodist Church and enjoyed spending her free time cooking, watching her grandchildren’s activities and sporting events as well as taking convertible rides. Most of all, Sue enjoyed simply spending time with her family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N Vermilion St., Danville, 61834. Patti Wise will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Batestown United Methodist Church.
The family would like to thank her Carle Doctors, Cancer Center nurses, and Tracy Mowery.
