OXFORD, Ohio — Susan Thrasher, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away in early April 2022 at her home in Oxford, Ohio.
She lived in the Carle Park neighborhood in Urbana from 1985 to 2001.
Born in Ann Arbor, Mich., Susan was a champion swimmer and a pioneer of women's athletics at the University of Michigan. She was named an AAU All-American and in 2007 was inducted into the University of Michigan athletics Hall of Fame.
When not in the pool, Susan earned a B.S. in dental hygiene from Columbia University, a master's of public health from the University of Michigan, and an M.S. in library and information sciences from the University of Illinois. She was a cherished children's librarian in the Oxford, Ohio, library from 2001 to 2009. She had a talent and love for helping kids discover the joy of books and their own passion for reading and storytelling.
Susan loved living in college towns and took advantage of every experience available. During her time in Oxford, Susan was an active member of the Oxford Senior Center and the Hopedale Unitarian Universalist Community. She also continued to swim nearly every day.
Susan had a wonderful sense of humor and loved good food, good music and a good chat. She found joy every day, and her laugh and her stories will be remembered by all.
She was most proud of her family and will be deeply missed by her sons, Peter (Marnie) Saunders of Salt Lake City and Brynn (Kelly) Saunders of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Zoë and Zade Saunders and Grace and Sam Saunders; brother, Steve (Jena) Thrasher; nephews, Gus (Selena) Thrasher and Tyler Thrasher; her "Sassy Seven" and many dear friends.
Donations may be made in Susan's name to the Oxford Senior Center at oxfordsenior.org or to Hospice of Cincinnati at hospiceofcincinnati.org/memorials.