DANVILLE — Susan Kay (Goin) Ward was born Dec. 25, 1947, in Danville, the daughter of Helen (Starr) Williams and Russell Goin. She attended Cannon Grade School, East Park Junior High and Danville High School. She graduated in 1966. She married Edward Dietz in 1966. He passed away in 1999. She married Robert ward in 2003 in Savoy. He survives.
She is survived by three children, Richard Dietz of Danville, Troy and (Michelle) Dietz of Bloomington and Jamie and (steven) Brown of Danville; two granddaughters, Ashley and Haley Dietz of Bloomington, Shayne Dietz of Danville, Damian (Vickie) Dietz of Danville and Dylan and Dalton Brown of Danville; a great-grandson, Arian Dietz of Georgetown;
two brothers, Wayne Goin of Fond Du Lac, Wis., and Clyde and (Cyndie) Goin of Decatur;
four stepchildren, Robert (Melissa) Ward, Amanda (Jimmy) Griffin, Diane Ward and Betty (Tra) Hutton; 13 stepgrandchildren, Taura, Kaylee, Tara, Ellie Ward, Phil Hines (Lp), Aubrey, Hunter Griffin, Cheyenne Ward, Megan Ward and Angela Sorensen, Misty Joy Henderson, William Brown, Ariel Taggart and Hannah Hutton; sister and brothers-in-law, Deb Ward and Jay Miller, Janie and Jim Young, Dan and Connie Ward, Linda Ward, Pat Ward, Dennis Ward and David Ward; as well as special friends, Bernadette (Bernie) Fitton and Charlene and Stigs Follestad, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Deanna Marie Dietz; parents; stepfather, Alvin Lee Williams; stepmother, Hester Goin; brothers-in-law, Jim Ward and Douglas Ward; sister-in-law, Carol Ward; and two very special friends, Diane Coronado and Mary Martin.
Her life revolved around her husband, children, grandchildren and two very special dogs, Buddy and Baby Kay. She loved spending time camping and reading books. Her husband has shown her so much in the time they were together. She loved to travel with her husband and was especially happy to see (RED DIRT). She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 105 E. S. Main St., Oakwood, IL 61858, has been entrusted with arrangements. There will be a private family service Wednesday, Dec. 2, with a burial at Oak Hill Cemetery to follow.
Please join Susan’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.