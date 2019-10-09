PHILO — Dr. Susanne Kathryn Griffiths Wood, 85, of Philo passed away at 10:52 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 6, 2019) at C-U Nursing and Rehab, Savoy.
Susanne was born Dec. 28, 1933, in Buffalo, N.Y., a daughter of John and Alice (Wiede) Griffiths.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Bruce Wood; cousins, Alice (Greer) Jones and Harold Wiede; and a nephew, niece and other cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Priscilla (Griffiths) Rissinger of Castile, N.Y.
Susanne attended the University of Buffalo, where she earned bachelor and master degrees in biology. After moving to Urbana-Champaign in 1966, she obtained her Ph.D. in plant pathology at the University of Illinois. She spent her career working there and at Illinois Natural History Survey as a research specialist.
Sue’s lifelong love of music led her to learn and become the chimes master at the university’s carillons at Altgeld Hall. In addition, Sue played the chimes at University Lutheran Church and the organ at her Presbyterian Church in Philo. She also mastered the bass balalaika in the university’s Russian Orchestra on campus. Sue was known to have said, “Music is the thing that makes life worth living.”
She will be dearly missed by her friends and family.
There will be no public services. Burial will be held at Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo. Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.