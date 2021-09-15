CHAMPAIGN — Suzanna Rose Kramer, 38, of Champaign passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
Suzanna was born on July 28, 1983, in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, the daughter of Robert Kramer and Jan (Malone) Kramer. A native of Paris, Ill., Suzanna graduated from Paris High School in 2001. She earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from the University of Illinois in 2006.
Suzanna was a friend to all and a stranger to none. Her contagious laugh, beautiful smile and vibrant spirit were enjoyed by all who knew her. Suzanna was there to listen, never judge, and could always bring a smile to your face. She will be missed terribly by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her mother, Jan Kramer, of Paris; father, Robert Kramer, of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa; sister, Stephanie (Tim) Young; nieces, Gwen and Cora Young of Monticello; partner, Adam Strohl of Champaign, and his daughter, Autumn; six aunts, Melody, Abby, Janet (Jerry), Linda, Mary (Lyle) and Annette (Marty); six uncles, Tom (Rose), John (Sunok), Jerry (Sherry), Donnie (Colleen), Tony (Connie) and Chuck (Teresa); 35 first cousins; her precious pug, Louie; cat, Pickles; and hundreds of friends, who loved her dearly.
She was preceded in passing by her maternal grandparents, Charlotte Mason and Jim Malone; paternal grandparents, Maurice and Rosie Kramer; uncle, Ronnie “L.A.” Kramer; father’s significant other, Patty Kimmell; infant half brother, Jimmie Malone; and beloved cat, Skeeter.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Suzanna Kramer Memorial Fund on gofundme.com or a charity of the donor’s choice.