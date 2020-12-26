URBANA — Suzanne “Susie” Marie Doering, 73, of Urbana passed away at 10 p.m. Monday (Dec. 21, 2020) at University Rehabilitation Center, Urbana.
Due to the coronavirus, there will be no visitation, and a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Msgr. Michael Bliss at St. Philomena Roman Catholic Church, 1301 N. Market St., Monticello, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29. Inurnment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Susie was born on Oct. 12, 1947, in Bloomington, the fourth child of Wilbur Arthur and Kathryn Lucille (Johnson) Davis. She married Melvin David Osmundson in 1970; they divorced in 1987. She married Rodney Paul Doering III in 1994.
Susie is survived by four sons, Eric Osmundson of Savoy and Philip, Andrew and Christopher Osmundson of Urbana; three grandchildren, Isaac, Ethan and Brendis Osmundson of Savoy; her mother, Lucille Morgan of Monticello; five brothers, Dennis Davis and David (Sheila) Davis of Monticello, Richard Davis of Tuscola, Thomas (Gracie) Davis of Taylors, S.C., and Francis Davis of Champaign; five sisters, Mary Ann (Jessie) Manning of Pooler, Ga., Carol Chapman and Rita Davis of Monticello, Patricia Davis of Cerro Gordo and Joan Davis (John Farnam) of Bloomington; two stepbrothers, Flo (Faith) Morgan of Clarksville, Tenn., and Irv Morgan of Springfield; and one stepsister, Tamara Morgan (Nancy Turgeon) of Sacramento, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wilbur Davis; stepfather, Irv Chief Morgan; husband, Rodney Doering; son, Allan Osmundson; and sister, Sandy Roberts.
Susie retired from J.M. Jones/Supervalu of Urbana and was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Urbana. In her spare time, Susie enjoyed going to garage sales and antique stores with Rodney, was a passionate Fighting Illini fan, and could always be found sporting a baseball cap and a Pepsi can with a straw in her hand.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association or to have memorial Masses said. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.